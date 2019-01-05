A 17-year-old Russian "hulk" has made his MMA debut - and the result was "absolute carnage" as one website put it.

Ashab Tamaev's debut has already pulled in over six million views but his fighting skills are not the main attraction.

The 'Russian KGB Hulk' developed his extraordinary body by weightlifting with farm equipment, news.com.au reported.

The result is a bulging body, the feature being a 54cm neck which looks ridiculously enormous even when viewed alongside his 48cm biceps.

Tamaev claims no 17-year-old in the world has a thicker neck, and while this is hard to prove, who is arguing.

"It's reportedly so thick a knife would have trouble penetrating the skin and muscle," news.com.au stated.

His popular Instagram workout videos include one in which he drags three cars using a band around the back of his head. They are not overly big cars, but still, it's impressive work from a teenager although his older mate on the video does the same trick using his teeth.

Ashab has a whopping 1.3m Instagram followers, and he he's not shy about getting into spats with other Russian social media figures.

And while he's not a star in the MMA world yet, he made a promising debut against a Ukranian called Philip Marvin, who has his own YouTube channel with more than two milllion subscribers.

Marvin tried to keep out of the young Hulk's clutches but was pummelled into defeat within two rounds.