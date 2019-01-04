Given the magnitude of her second round defeat on Thursday night at the ASB Classic, Caroline Wozniacki took the setback remarkably well.

The top seed and Australian Open was dumped out of the tournament by world No 152 Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian qualifier.

Wozniacki hadn't lost to a lower ranked player in more than five years, since she was upset by world No 196 Petra Cetkovska in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013.

But the world No 3 made no excuses, didn't duck her media commitments and gave an honest appraisal of what had been a highly unexpected outcome.

She emerged just after midnight in the player's lounge, and was philosophical about the result, even taking the time for a few comments about Liverpool FC with the assembled journalists before the interview.

"I think the first set was okay," said Wozniacki, as her father sat at a table behind her. "The second set both of us played really well and I was really starting to pick up my game. Unfortunately with my serves I felt like I could have got more out of those and started the points off in a better way.

"[But] there are a lot of positives. I feel like I played way better than I did [on Wednesday]. I wish I would have won today but it wasn't to be."

The 28-year-old, who was chasing her first title in Auckland in six attempts, praised the efforts of the unknown Andreescu, who overpowered Wozniacki from the baseline and produced some bewitching angles.

"It felt like she played really well and she kept her level. She didn't go down in the end and kept playing good tennis."

While Andreescu played superbly, she also caught Wozniacki a little cold. It was only the Dane's second outing of the year, whereas the Canadian had tuned up with four previous matches.

"Obviously she doesn't have anything to lose and she was playing very freely and she had a lot of matches in the bag before this one," said Wozniacki. "And she was on a roll. I tried my best today and it just wasn't enough. I just need to look at the positives and see what I can do better. And improve for the next one."

Watching last night, it's hard to understand how Andreescu is ranked outside the top 150, and Wozniack predicted a bright future for the Ontario-born player, who reached an elite level in the juniors.

"I don't know how she plays on a day to day basis," said Wozniacki. "But if she plays like this I think she could be a very good player."

Wozniacki remains confident she is on the wrong track ahead of her title defence in Melbourne, albeit admitting she would've like some more matches in Auckland, and pledged she would return again in 2020.

"I really enjoy it here," said Wozniacki. "It's such a great tournament so I would love to be back."