Steven Adams has emerged as a contender to make his first appearance in the NBA All-Star game after the first round of fans votes were revealed.

The 25-year-old has drawn more than 261,000 votes from fans around the world wanting to see him appear in February's showcase and was the sixth most voted frontcourt player in the Western Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre is on track to have the best year of his time in the NBA this season, averaging career-best numbers in almost every statistical category.

For the NBA All-Star game, five starters from each conference are voted in by a combination of votes from fans, players and media. The fan vote counts for 50 per cent of this, with three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference going into a pool two captains - the two players with the most votes - draft a team from.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James leads all players with more than 1 million votes, while Luka Doncic (Dallas), Kevin Durant (Golden State), Anthony Davis (New Orleans) and Paul George (Oklahoma City) also sit above Adams in the West's frontcourt.

As usual, the fan votes offered a few interesting selections, with Golden State centre DeMarcus Cousins, who hasn't played a game all season, 10th in the Western Conference frontcourt with over 92,000 votes.

Voting for the All-Star game starters remains open until January 22 (NZ time), with the starters revealed on January 25 (NZ time).