Patrick Bevin goes into the 2019 cycling season with an excellent chance at winning a World Tour time trial stage.

If he manages to pull of such a feat, it will be done with the silver fern across his chest, after winning the national time trial championship this afternoon.

Bevin claimed victory by one minute and 51 seconds on the 40.4 km course in Napier, crossing the line in an superb time of 50 minutes and 45 seconds to claim his second time trial title.

He was aided by bad luck striking defending champion Hamish Bond. Bond was ahead after the first time check, and trailed Bevin by just one second after the opening lap, but lost 95 seconds in the third section - as a result of mechanical issues.

It meant he finished well behind in second place, with Hayden McCormick finishing third, but it would have been tough to topple Bevin, who claimed an ideal start to a season which promises plenty.

"Really stoked to kick it off right – I said I wanted to come here and take the jersey back," said Bevin.

"It's a hard one to really target – the first day of the year – but for me, as I've progressed through the last couple seasons, the time trial has become a real focus, and to carry the silver fern in Europe is going to be a huge honour and a source of pride."

Bevin said the course was tough, as he tried to pace himself to victory.

"It was the first time I've raced since October, so it's hard to know exactly where you are – you don't want to go out and leave yourself with too much to do.

"I was very conscious about pacing it right and making sure I came home at least as strong on my splits. I did a negative split – I was quicker on the second lap, which was good to be strong throughout the 40 kilometres."

Bevin is now one of the key men for his newly formed CCC team, which was formed out of the ashes of the folded BMC squad. He's likely to be selected to race at the Tour de France, and will be one of their top hopes to claim a stage victory at a major event in 2019.

Bevin came close last year, finishing second in time trials at the Tour of the Basque Country and Tour of California, while he also is a threat in sprint and slight uphill finishes, having claimed six top six finishes on his way to fourth overall at the Tour of Britain.

While he's not a contender against the world's best sprinters - Jakub Mareczko is CCC's man for those - Bevin is likely New Zealand's best chance to end a nearly eight-year wait for an individual World Tour stage victory.

He'll get to chase that goal in the national champion's jersey. Bevin won the time trial title in 2016, but wasn't focused on the format at the time. Now though, he has big plans.

The 27-year-old finished eighth in the time trial at the world championships last year, New Zealand's best ever result, and has his eyes on a podium finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - a tough but not impossible goal.

"I had a really good worlds in Austria, it was a real step up for me, and it's all about keeping that progression going," said Bevin.

"Time trialing is super disciplined and rewards that singular focus, and I've got the opportunity where I am now to have some of that focus and I'm going to do my very best to do everything with it that I can."

This year, Bevin will target week-long stage races - riding Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse, before a crack at the Tour de France.

It's a stellar slate of racing ahead, in a year that looks extremely exciting indeed for Patrick Bevin.