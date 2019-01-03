They say the key to a man's heart it through his stomach, and that might just be true for Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams.

During the Oklahoma City Thunder's annual Holiday Assist programme, Adams was blown away by the gesture of a young fans - who bought the big Kiwi a $25 dollar Burger King voucher.

The programme gives the NBA players the opportunity to give back to the community, taking local children on shopping sprees ahead of the Christmas period.

And while Adams expected to be the one to make the young fan's day, the fan did the same for him.

"All my dreams”… and a Burger King gift card.



Vote Steven // https://t.co/zRCS018VwE pic.twitter.com/cO6o3Nfrcl — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 31, 2018

"He's taken me somewhere in the shop where no toys were really and then he told me to stop, wait here and I couldn't follow him, and then he got me a little gift card and came back," Adams explained.

"It hurt my heart, mate; hurt my heart. Yeah, it felt good."

Adams even had the young fan, named Cody, sign the gift card for him.

The 25-year-old Kiwi has been a big part of the Thunder since making his NBA debut in 2012. Over the last couple of seasons, he has seen his role within the team skyrocket to the point where he has become one of the franchise's cornerpieces.

Last season, Adams joined an elite group of players to average more than five offensive rebounds per game over the course of a season, and this year looks on track to post career high numbers across almost every statistical category.