If the All Blacks or Black Ferns ever needed to win over fans in the United States, actor and comedian Josh Pray could have a gig as a hype man.

The American Youtube sensation has again documented his admiration for the game of rugby and the All Blacks, this time in a video praising the haka, the Black Ferns and the All Blacks.

The video, titled I've witnessed rugby's greatest team., details Pray's first impression of watching the All Blacks' haka.

"Bruh, when I say this might be the most intimidating thing that you could ever witness at one point, I'm wearing all black for that reason," Pray says.

Advertisement

"Pay attention to the size of these grown men's forearms…there ain't enough self-exercise in the world – cow milking – to get my forearms that big.

"These grown people aren't athletes; these are like living manifestations of titans reborn, placed in a sport."

American comedian Josh Pray has discovered the All Blacks. Photo / Youtube

The Florida entertainer goes on to warn his fellow Americans of what might happen to them if they call the game 'rugby football' in front of someone from New Zealand.

"Do not say rugby football. It is rugby. We play American football, they play rugby…They will check you like a checking yes on an incorrect test, they will check you, man."

And, after gushing over the All Blacks, Pray proceeds to discuss women's rugby, with curiosity led him to.

"I got even more curious. I thought if the black team were like that, let me see if some girls play rugby.

"The women that play rugby could squeeze melons with their thighs.

"The women that play rugby are athletic, they fine, they strong, they intense, they fine."

Pray closed the video by declaring: "rugby, this is Josh Pray saying I am here."