An early contender for fan of the year.

A female fan in attendance at the Cheltenham races in England caught the attention of social media after she was captured sneaking a drink out of her binoculars.

Maybe the tea and coffee prices are exorbitant at Cheltenham.

Many on social media were quick to praise the woman.

One wrote: 'I'm struggling to think when I've seen anything better than this.'

10 out of 10 for effort on this! 👏🤣 pic.twitter.com/LUq485Ia6Y — ITV Racing (@itvracing) January 1, 2019

Now that’s a clever lady 😂😂😂 — Daryl Mcdonald (@darylmcdonaldpt) January 1, 2019

showing so much determination and the year has only just begun — Rhammel O’Dwyer-Afflick (@Rhammified) January 1, 2019