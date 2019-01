World number one Michael van Gerwen claimed his third darts world championship title at Alexandra Palace in London today.

The Dutchman beat Brit Michael Smith 7-3 in the final after going out to an early 4-0 lead. Smith fought back before Van Gerwen wrapped up a dominant performance to claim his third world title following wins in 2014 and 2017.

He moves clear of Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson in the list of PDC world champions.

It was Smith's first appearance in the final.