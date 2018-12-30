Trainer Wayne Hillis believes the 2000m journey of tomorrow's group two Valachi Downs Royal Stakes at Ellerslie is made to measure for his hardy filly Imelda Mary.

The Ferlax three-year-old proved she was up to the best of her age group with a gutsy run for fifth in the group one 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton last month before overcoming a tough run in transit to break her maiden status over a similar distance at Matamata.

Hillis said the filly had trained on nicely since that victory and is expecting her to perform with distinction at Ellerslie.

"She had a pretty tough run last time on her home track but she gutsed it out and got the win," he said.

Advertisement

"The way she finished it off indicated to me that 2000m should suit her so we aimed her at this race.

"She has done really well since her last run and I think she can get amongst it on Tuesday.

"She's drawn well and that will help her in the short run to the first corner.

"She doesn't have a lot of speed out of the gates but seeing it will be the first time over the distance for most of them, we just hope she can get a good spot near the fence and save as much energy as possible."

Hillis will also be represented in two of the other feature events on the day with Livin' On A Prayer down to run in the group one Sistema Railway (1200m) while Watch This Space will tackle the group two Rich Hill Mile.

"Livin' On A Prayer has freshened-up nicely since Riccarton and her work has been very good," Hillis said.

"She has drawn well and I expect there to be plenty of speed on which will suit.

"She likes Ellerslie so if she can get a crack at them in the home straight, then she has to be a chance.

"Watch This Space is as honest as they come and he could surprise a few in the Rich Hill Mile.

"He hasn't had all favours of late and when the heavens opened at Te Rapa last time it put paid to his chances.

"He has an awkward draw this time but if he can get some cover, he will be competitive."

- NZ Racing Desk