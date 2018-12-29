Australian test captain Tim Paine has continued to revolutionise sledging in the sport through comedy in a hilarious exchange with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Pant has been vocal behind the stumps during the test series between the two sides, and Paine was sure to give him a taste of his own medicine during the Boxing Day test.

As Nathan Lyon bowled the 26th over of India's second innings, Paine was caught on the stump microphones suggesting Pant join the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash league during Australia and India's upcoming ODI series, with Pant missing out on a spot in the squad.

But he didn't stop there. The Australian wicketkeeper went on to check it Pant would be able to babysit his children while he took his wife to the movies.

Full transcript

Tim Paine: "It actually s***s me Finchy, I come out and batted my arse off and then this bloke comes out and bats with a door snake. He does what he wants, he hits everything in the middle and makes it look easy, hits sixes and fours for fun."

(Lyon bowls)

Tim Paine: "Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter."

Aaron Finch: "I don't think he'd block it."

(Lyon bowls)

Tim Paine: "Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front."

(Lyon bowls)

Tim Paine: "Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"