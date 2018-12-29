Valentina Ivanov has come up trumps in an all-Kiwi battle at the ASB Classic, defeating compatriot Paige Hourigan 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the first round of qualifying on Saturday.

Hourigan, who is the New Zealand No1 after the retirement of Marina Erakovic, was looking for revenge after being upset by the 17-year-old Ivanov at the national championships.

But Saturday's match was strangely similar. Another marathon battle (just over two hours) and Ivanov coming back as Hourigan struggled to maintain her levels.

Hourigan took the first set – and looked the superior player – but then faded in the second set, allowing Ivanov a window back into the match.

Hourigan, who has been based in the United States over the last three years at College, sprinted to a 3-0 lead in the third set, before losing six consecutive games, with a flurry of errors.

Ivanov, like she did at the nationals, was steady throughout and played well on the big moments.

She was particularly impressive in the penultimate game of the third set, coming back from 0-40 and saving five break points in all before converting her second match point on Hourigan's serve in the next game.

Ivanov will play Bibiane Schoofs in the second round of qualifying on Sunday.

The other Kiwi in qualifying, Elys Ventura, lost 6-2 6-2 against Poland's Iga Swiatek in her first outing at this level.

World No 179 Swiatek, who took out the Junior Wimbledon title this year, was always in control but Ventura displayed some promise, particularly early on in each set.