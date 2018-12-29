Two of the biggest names at the women's ASB Classic have received nightmare draws, ahead of the tournament which starts on Monday

Perennial favourite and seven time grand slam champion Venus Williams and former world No1 Victoria Azarenka will face each other in the first round, after their names came out of the hat consecutively on Saturday.

It sets up a blockbuster clash, one that a few years ago would have been worthy of a grand slam final, but also means that one of the biggest drawcards will be gone by the end of Tuesday and is the last thing tournament organisers would've have hoped for.

Williams, who took the ASB Classic title in 2015 and reached the final a year earlier, is always a big attraction in Auckland, and usually draws large crowds while Azarenka is the marquee name on billboards all across the city.

Williams and Azarenka are inside a stacked top quarter of the draw, which also features Australian Open champion (and 2018 Auckland runner up) Caroline Wozniacki.

It means that only one of the 'big three' of Williams, Azarenka and Wozniacki, who are all former world No1s, can feature in the semi finals.

Dane Wozniacki has drawn a qualifier, and will play on Tuesday.

Canadian wildcard and former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will face Madison Brengle, the American who shocked Serena Williams on Stanley Street last year.

Defending champion Julia Goerges will meet Swedish veteran Johanna Larsson, and then could face Bouchard in the quarter finals if both players progress to the last eight.

Other standout first round matches see unpredictable Czech Barbora Strycova against hard hitting American Taylor Townsend and experienced Belgium Kirsten Flipkens against Sachia Vickery.

Highly touted American Amanda Anisimova drew a qualifier.