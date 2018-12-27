Floyd Mayweather has never been shy of flashing his incredible wealth but his latest effort is over the top - even by his standards.

The former world champion boxer, sport's self-proclaimed "$1 billion man", has shared an Instagram video showing off his astonishing collection of luxury cars - including four Rolls-Royces, a Maybach and a Ferrari - with an estimated value of at least £1.5million ($2.9 million) and all in jet black.

In the clip, appropriately captioned "All Black Everything", Mayweather, dressed in a red checked suit and red hat, displays his fleet while "trying to decide what I wnt to take for a spin...".

According to the Daily Mail, the priciest of Mayweather's collection is the Rolls-Royce Phantom, featuring leather seats, cruise control, Wi-Fi, and a diamond-encrusted ceiling to look like the night sky - valued at upward of £362,000 ($680,000).

Other supercars on display in Mayweather's garage, are the two-door Rolls-Royce Wraith, two convertibles - the Drophead, and the Dawn, a Mercedes-Maybach, and a Ferrari 488.

Mayweather's extraordinary cache of toys includes two private jets and more than $8 million worth of watches.

The American, who has held world titles over five weight divisions, is now knocking on the door of a very small club that includes basketballer Michael Jordan and golfer Tiger Woods, those who cracked $1b in earnings.

Mayweather's last fight was in August 2017, a 10th-round TKO victory against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in Las Vegas - the richest boxing bout in history, reported to have earned Mayweather more than $400 million.

He announced in November that he would be squaring off against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition in Tokyo on New Year's Eve.

According to Daily Mail it will be fought to boxing rules with no judges.

The result will not go on either man's fight record, meaning Mayweather maintains his 50-0 unbeaten record.