Local runner Rock On rewarded loyal punters to the tune of $33 by storming to victory in the $100,000 group three Hotel Coachman Manawatu Cup (2200m) at Awapuni on Saturday.

The six-year-old Road To Rock gelding went amiss last season shortly before contesting the group three Wellington Cup (3200m) in January.

Nursed back to health by the team at trainer Gary Vile's Awapuni stable, Rock On resumed last month and had three runs in his current prep before tackling Saturday's feature.

Rider Robbie Hannam had Rock On humming along sweetly at the rear of the field before easing his way into contention with 1000m to run. Rock On hit top gear in the run home as he launched a powerful burst to claim eventual runner-up Balham in the shadows of the winning post.

An emotional Vile was quick to pay tribute to partner Vivienne Kaye for getting Rock On back to the track after his injury-enforced lay-off.

"God, there's been some work go into this horse," he said. "He showed so much last year and to break down just before the Wellington Cup was heart-breaking. Vivienne's done all the hard work so it's a big thrill."

Hannam was beaming when questioned how the race unfolded.

"He's just a quiet achiever," Hannam said. "I wasn't sure if he was ready to win but I was definite he would run in the first three."

Successful in the 2017 edition of the Listed New Zealand St Leger (2500m) as a four-year-old before finishing third in the group two Chairman's Handicap (2600m) at Randwick, Rock On has now won six of his 33 career starts and over $214,000 in prizemoney.

Rock On takes out the $100,000 Manawatu Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a day for the locals at Awapuni on Saturday when Shadows Cast upset predictions in the group two Manawatu Challenge Stakes (1400m) paying $16.20 for the win.

●Talented three-year-old More Wonder backed up some good form of late when he accounted for his age group rivals over 1400m at Awapuni on Saturday.

The Team Rogerson-trained galloper had enjoyed a profitable campaign during New Zealand Cup and Show week, where he won impressively on the middle day after finishing a meritorious fifth in the group one New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) just five days earlier.

Having his first run since that Riccarton victory, More Wonder proved too good in the concluding stages under rider Johnathan Parkes.

The disappointment in the race was hot favourite Xpression who was at cramped odds for her first run since finishing third in the Group One New Zealand 1000 Guineas at Riccarton last month.

The Showcasing filly loomed as a threat early in the home straight but just battled in the final stages with rider Sam Collett reporting she had not been suited by the sit and sprint nature of the race.

- NZ Racing Desk