With summer's biggest horse-racing events just around the corner, thousands of race-goers are getting ready for Auckland Racing Club's much-loved Christmas Carnival at Ellerslie.

More than just elegant equines, the Boxing Day and New Year's Day races are also a festival of fashion, with many guests dressing to impress for the Hawaiian Airlines Fashions in the Field competition.

Designer and Auckland Racing Club style ambassador, Carena West, shares her thoughts on summer raceday attire, while beauty guru and fellow raceday style ambassador, Hannah Marinkovich, shares her tips to ensure your raceday look is flawless from top to toe.

When it comes to colour, West is predicting people will go bold in bright reds or rainbow stripes. For those opting for something subtle and feminine, she believes soft apricot to be the 'it' shade of summer.

Advertisement

Many guests will be dressing to impress for the Hawaiian Airlines Fashions in the Field competition. Photo / Supplied

She's also a big fan of textures. "I really like outfits that combine a clever use of different fabrics, such as a satin piece worn with something cotton, which looks so unique. Or pleating, organza… even sheers – although it still has to be within the classy 'Fashions in the Field' realm."

On that note, raceday traditions do need to be considered if you're entering the fashion competition.

"The outfit must be dressy daywear and not too revealing. People tend to lean towards demure hemlines or a full skirt. You don't have to cover your shoulders, but a spaghetti strap wouldn't be appropriate, you'd want a strap that's at least an inch wide.

"Then again, there are some stunning one-shoulder options that look great and nicely tailored, full-length pants are big at the moment too. Once upon a time, trousers wouldn't have been acceptable, so it's fair to say 'rules' can be broken."

Shoes can be tricky. West suggests erring slightly on the side of caution.

"You'll be standing a lot, so they need to be comfortable enough for all day wear. A thicker heel tends to be the best choice. Wedges are great if you're there for a fun day, but it would be rare to see them win a fashions in the field competition," she warns.

Ultimately, West says the right outfit for you is one that suits your personal style and your figure. "It's about what you feel confident in – when you feel good, you look good."

When deciding on an outfit, she suggests building it around one fabulous piece.

"The most important thing is that the outfit comes together as a whole. This time around I started with a belt and it's been very hard to find the rest of the outfit, so I'd recommend starting with a hat or dress you love and going from there."

Once your outfit is sorted, there's hair and makeup to consider. The hairstyle, of course, is dictated by the hat or headpiece you're wearing.

"At the moment, braids and ponytails are on trend and they look stunning with the right headpiece. Loose locks work well with a hat and a low bun can look super chic too," Marinkovich says.

The key to a sophisticated raceday look is to not go overboard with colour or wear too much makeup.

"The look should be glamorous but daytime appropriate. A bold lip looks great matched to a colour in your outfit and paired with a neutral eye. If you opt for a nude lip consider some pretty peach or pink eyeshadows for a little colour. It sounds awful, but those shades look gorgeous blended through the crease," she enthuses.

So does this makeup lover buy a new lipstick to match her outfit? "I mix my existing shades to blend my own colour. It makes touch ups harder, but I just take the colour that's the closest match for the day."

And the finish?

"I love glossy or matte, but an in-between satin lipstick is beautiful."

The right outfit for you is one that suits your personal style and your figure, says Auckland Racing Club style ambassador Carena West. Photo / Supplied

Lastly, it's a long day and you'll want to look as flawless as possible from the beginning to the end.

Marinkovich advises against 'makeup melt' by investing in a good setting spray, "I use Lancȏme 'Fix It Forget It', which really makes your makeup last and I take a powder for touch-ups too.

When it comes to sun safety, she suggests donning a wide brim hat and wearing sunblock under foundation.

"You can buy sunscreen mists these days too, which are applied straight over the top of your makeup."

With days full of racing, fashion, (free) family entertainment and the finest in hospitality, make sure you're at Auckland Racing Club's Christmas Carnival on both Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Tickets and more information available from ellerslie.co.nz.