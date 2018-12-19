It seems trouble has been brewing for a while between now axed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and higher-ups at the club.

Mourinho was fired by Manchester United yesterday after failing to restore its status as a major European force in a turbulent two and a half year spell marked by clashes with players and increasing disgruntlement at the team's style of play.

According to reports he left club officials angered in February due to his attire at a memorial for the Munich Air disaster.

The service commemorated the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster - the darkest moment in the club's history when the plane carrying the side back from a European Cup match in Belgrade killed eight players and three staff.

Advertisement

Mourinho turned up to the memorial in a black hoodie under his club suit and instead of dress shoes wore sneakers. Players wore suit and ties as did officials and other coaching staff at the club.

According to the Times, Mourinho's choice of clothes angered senior United figures who were 'appalled' by the casual clothing. Despite that 'nobody had the gumption' to tell him to change.

The Times also reports the club was angry when Mourinho's son sat next to him on the bench for a match against Swansea last season.

Meanwhile, former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who became a United great by conjuring up important goals typically as a substitute — most famously an injury-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final — has been picked as the man to bring stability to the English club after the tumultuous 2½-year tenure of Mourinho.

Solskjaer has been hired as manager until the end of the season in a sentimental choice likely to prove popular with United's increasingly disillusioned fan base.

His task: To resuscitate United after its worst start to a league season in 28 years, prompting Mourinho's departure on Tuesday. The team is in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind first-place Liverpool and 11 behind fourth-place Chelsea.