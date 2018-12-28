Neil Reid

Some of world tennis' biggest names will be serving up red-hot action on the ASB Tennis Arena's courts over the next two weeks.

The action kicks off tomorrow with the women's ASB Classic running through to finals day on Sunday January 6. The men's tournament is scheduled to run from Monday, January 7 to Saturday, January 12.

And it isn't just Auckland sports fans who will get to see some of the big names in the flesh during the 2019 summer of tennis.

Former No 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands has been checking out one of southern New Zealand's top spots with her husband, Justin, in the build-up to the tournament – including Stewart Island where the Olympic gold medal-winner went fishing, seal-spotting and then visited the home of Big Glory Bay salmon.

Along with her husband, Justin, and then hosting a kid's coaching clinic at Invercargill's Waihopai Tennis Club; the world's southernmost tennis club.

The tournament is big business for the City of Sails, with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development revealing the 2018 event attracted 4830 visitors, and generated 13,220 visitor nights with a total tourism spend of $2 million.

Who to watch

There's no lack of star power in the women's field for the ASB Classic.

Danish ace Caroline Wozniacki – a regular visitor to the event – is the top seed, with the world No 3 topping a field which also includes Julia Goerges, Su-Wei Hsieh, Petra Martic, Venus Williams, Barbora Strycova, Eugenie Bouchard and Mattek-Sands.

Williams – who has now slipped outside the world's top 30 – will go in as one of the red-hot favourites; and is seeking to start 2019 on a high before heading to the Australian Open where she will seek a 15th Grand Slam title.

"I think this is the deepest and most exciting field we have put together," tournament director Karl Budge said.

"There are genuine global superstars, players we know incredibly well here in Auckland and some new faces that are looking to make their mark."

The women's draw secured another drawcard earlier this month when rising 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova was given a wild card into the main draw.

Big guns in the men's field include John Isner, Gael Monfils, Tomas Berdych, Denis Shapovalov and Fabio Fognini.

A recent addition to the men's line-up was former champion David Ferrer. The three-time Davis Cup champion, and four-time former ASB Classic winner, will retire from the game at the end of 2019.

The depth of the men's field is evident in the qualifying tournament – which begins next Saturday - for the four remaining spots in the main draw of the ASB Classic.

World No 59 Peter Gojowczyk is the top seed in the qualifying event; one of 10 top 100 players seeking the last four spots in the main draw.

Tucking in court-side

The days of soggy chips and sauce-covered hotdogs headlining the list of food offerings are long gone at the ASB Classic.

While regular sporting event snacks will still be on offer, tennis fans will be able to much away on some great Kiwi tastes while soaking up the tennis action.

Top Kiwi chef Josh Emett will be bringing his Malaysian-inspired street food to the ASB Classic, with Hawker & Roll.

Fish & Frozén will be serving up some of New Zealand's best seafood with delectable tasting platters, which feature Big Glory Bay salmon.

The Bach will be the place to go for read to go cold items including sushi and baguettes, as well as tasty hot steamed pork buns.

And when the heat descends on the Stanley St tennis complex, expect Kāpiti's two pop-op ice cream stores to be doing great business.

Entertainment

It is not just some top-notch tennis which will be a top attraction over the next two weeks at Stanley St – so too will be the luxury poolside experience of the Moët & Chandon Racquet Club.

The venue is located to the centre of the tournament's entertainment precinct and will be spread across two levels – featuring an upper dining and bar level set under al fresco pergolas and the lower level pool area.

"The space is bigger than ever before and introduces the ASB Classic's first ever luxurious poolside area, set to be a fan favourite," Ali Campbell, senior brand manager of Moët & Chandon said.

Moët will also host a Moët Ice Pool Party where tennis fans can enjoy a casual afternoon of champagne, music and fun with a poolside party featuring live DJs. The Moët Ice Pool Party will take place on Friday January 11th and guests will have the chance to purchase exclusive packages to reserve VIP poolside cabanas.

A special menu in the VIP area will be prepared by celebrity chef Martin Bosley.

Other places to head for some refreshment are the Heineken Bar, the Babich Wine Bar, the Pace Cocktail, and for those lucky enough to be corporate hosting, box and suite holders, the Classic Club will be must visit.

Live entertainment acts performing during the two-week tennis festival include Troy Kingi, Kokomo, David Shanuhun and the Any Cochrane Duo.

Tennis etiquette

Don't talk or make noise between points

• Don't stand up until the end of a point

• Don't heckle or boo

• Turn your phone off or to silent

• Don't use the flash on your camera or phone when taking photos

• Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated

• Do dress up (if you want to)

Weather

Weather hasn't always treated tennis fans and organiser of the ASB Classic that well in recent years – leading to several wash-out sessions and hacked off punters.

But the good news for the opening week of the summer of tennis is promising, with fine weather forecast for the majority of the week. Wednesday is the only day where fans could face some uninterrupted viewing, w2ith some showers expected.

The majority of the week looks sunny, with highs of up to 25C.

The forecast for the men's week-long tournament is not yet available.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for most days of the ASB Classic, including grand entry passes for just $15 a day.

Tournament officials have issued a warning to would-be event goers to only buy tickets from official supplier Ticketek, with a message on the ASB Classic website stating: "Do not purchase tickets from unauthorised re-sellers including Viagogo as we cannot guarantee their authenticity."

For more information and availability, visit: https://www.asbclassic.co.nz/tickets/