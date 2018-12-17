Dan Carter may be nearing the end of his professional rugby career, but the former All Black isn't slowing down on collecting titles and personal accolades.

The All Black legend was named MVP of the Japanese Championship on Saturday after leading his side, the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, to the title in his debut season with five conversions and one penalty.

Off the back of a successful three seasons with Paris club Racing 92, the 36-year-old was also named top kicker with a decent 86.2 per cent success rate across the Japanese Championship season.

Dan Carter kicks a conversion during the Top League tournament final. Photo / Getty

Such success isn't new to Carter, who still stands as the all-time International and Super Rugby points scorer and is considered by many as the greatest first-five in the history of the game.

It all started in 2001 when Carter was part of the Canterbury side which won the former domestic rugby competition, the National Provincial Championship.

Kicking off his international career at the age of 19 with the All Blacks in 2003, the playmaker won his first of nine Tri Nations titles with the national side.

Within the following two years, Carter was named Super 14 Player of the Year, back-to-back Kelvin Tremain Memorial New Zealand Player of the Year, IRB Player of the Year and secured a Super Rugby Championship, series victory over the British and Irish Lions, and a successful Grand Slam Tour with the All Blacks.

Dan Carter played 112 tests for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

And it didn't end there. After being part of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup winning side in 2011 and 2015, and claiming the annual Tri Nations series with the team for three consecutive years, Carter was awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby shortly after announcing his move to France to play for Racing 92.

Although having such an impressive list of awards to his name, Carter said after being awarded MVP that winning honours wasn't what drove his desire to play.

"It's a really proud moment for someone that has had such a long career and is getting to the end of that career," Carter told Kyodo News.

Dan Carter of Kobelco Steelers celebrates at the award ceremony after the Top League tournament final between Kobelco Steelers and Suntory Sungoliath. Photo / Getty

"But that's not why I play the game. I play to try and benefit my team and help them win titles. It's not about individual awards like this. But at the same time it's nice to know the hard work and sacrifice that I have put in this year has been recognised."

Carter's contract will see him back for the 2019-2020 Japanese rugby season to defend the championship title.

Two major titles have alluded Carter throughout his career, the European Rugby Champions Cup which he made the final of in 2016 with Racing but left the field injured in a 21-9 defeat to Saracens.

And the Meads Cup. Maybe a something the likes of Mid Canterbury and South Canterbury could focus on to make their pitches to Carter for a return home.

Full list of Dan Carter's honours:

2001

NPC/Air New Zealand Cup Champion

2003

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2004

Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy (NZ Player of the Year)

Rebel Sport Super 14 Player of the Year

NPC/Air New Zealand Cup Champion

2005

Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy (NZ Player of the Year)

IRB Player of the Year

Super Rugby Champion

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

British and Irish Lions Series Victory

Home Nations Grand Slam Tour

2006

Rebel Sport Super 14 Player of the Year

Super Rugby Champion

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2007

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2008

NPC/Air New Zealand Cup Champion

Super Rugby Champion

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

Home Nations Grand Slam Tour

2009

NPC/Air New Zealand Cup Champion

Top 14 Champion

2010

NPC/Air New Zealand Cup Champion

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

Home Nations Grand Slam Tour

2011

NZ Conference Winner

Rugby World Cup Champion

2012

IRB Player of the Year

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2013

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2014

Tri Nations/The Rugby Championship Champion

2015

IRB Player of the Year

BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year

Rugby World Cup Champion

2016

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby New Year Honours

Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year

Top 14 Champion

2018

Japan Top League title – MVP