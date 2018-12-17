Team Rogerson is poised to make a three-pronged attack on the group one Sistema Railway (1200m) on New Year's Day after Gift Of Power started off a big day on Saturday for her breeders and part-owners, Sir Patrick and Justine, Lady Hogan.

The speedy Gift Of Power confirmed her place in the Railway squad with her runaway win at Awapuni on Saturday, joining stablemates Ferrando and Volks Lightning for a tilt at Ellerslie's major sprint.

Gift Of Power trounced her four rivals in the Plumbing World Handicap (1200m) to win by 10 lengths in the hands of Lisa Allpress, easily smashing the 1200m track record in a remarkable 1m 07.46s, the final 600m in 33.39s.

"She's a very quick filly. She's got so much speed and she showed that," Graeme Rogerson said.

Gift of Power, who has won 10 of her 19 starts, is being set for her main target of the summer, the group one JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham next month.

"Her main aim all the way has been the Telegraph at Trentham," said Rogerson. "She's only been beaten once at Wellington and really she should be unbeaten there. But now we've got to look at the Railway."

All of Gift Of Power's 10 wins have been left-handed and she has been kept to left-handed racing in each of her last seven starts since she finished third to Melody Belle in the group one Mongolian Khan Trophy (1200m) on the right-handed Ellerslie course 11 months ago.

"She's better left-handed, but she has been working right-handed at home," Rogerson said. "She would only run in the Railway if she draws an alley so she can be on the rail."

Gift Of Power gets into the Railway on 53.5kg, 0.5kg less than Volks Lightning while Ferrando is weighted at 55.5kg.

Ferrando has been freshened since finishing sixth in the group three Stewards Stakes (1200m) at Riccarton and won nicely over 1000m at last week's Te Aroha trials.

"His time was faster than Melody Belle ran," Rogerson said.

Volks Lightning finished third behind Volpe Veloce in last season's Railway and she won the group three Sweynesse Stakes (1215m) at Rotorua before finishing fifth to Princess Kereru at Ellerslie earlier this month.

"She had 60kg last time and couldn't win with that weight," Rogerson said. "She's better weighted in the Railway."

- NZ Racing Desk