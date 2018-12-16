The powerful Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman operation wrapped up a highly satisfying weekend when Cutadeel triumphed in the $50,000 Listed Barfoot & Thompson Three Year Old Salver (2100m) at Ellerslie yesterday afternoon.

Sent out a warm favourite off the back of an impressive win against the older horses at his last start, Cutadeel, a son of champion galloper Dundeel, overcame some buffeting in the home straight to storm to victory in the day's feature event.

"He's a promising staying horse who had to do a bit then so it was a really good effort," Baker said.

Cutadeel is equal $10 favourite, with stablemate Madison County, for the Gr.1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby at Ellerslie in March.

