The powerful Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman operation wrapped up a highly satisfying weekend when Cutadeel triumphed in the $50,000 Listed Barfoot & Thompson Three Year Old Salver (2100m) at Ellerslie yesterday afternoon.

Sent out a warm favourite off the back of an impressive win against the older horses at his last start, Cutadeel, a son of champion galloper Dundeel, overcame some buffeting in the home straight to storm to victory in the day's feature event.

"He's a promising staying horse who had to do a bit then so it was a really good effort," Baker said.

Cutadeel is equal $10 favourite, with stablemate Madison County, for the Gr.1 Vodafone New Zealand Derby at Ellerslie in March.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

- NZ Racing Desk

Related articles:

SPORT

Tiger Tara destroys field in Interdom final

17 Dec, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Hard to pick favourite for Auckland Cup

15 Dec, 2018 5:00am
Quick Read
SPORT

Dalgety reckons Pats Delight can lead and win

15 Dec, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Racing: Numbers game in Te Rapa features

15 Dec, 2018 5:00am
5 minutes to read