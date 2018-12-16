Former New Zealand captain Katrina Rore (nee Grant) has opened up about her shock

omission from the Silver Ferns squad to contest next month's Quad Series in England.

Rore was left out of the squad of 12 to head to England next month where the Silver Ferns will play the hosts along with Australia and South Africa from January 13-20.

"Thanks to everyone for their amazing support. It's been humbling and overwhelming. No doubt the last few days have been tough but things happen for a reason," Rore posted on Instagram.

"I need to go away over summer and work on my netball consistency. I've never been the most naturally talented athlete. But I make up for that with hard work. I'm the fittest I've ever been so I'll use that to keep grinding and working to be a better netballer. World Cup in July is still my goal," she added.

"I want to wish my Silver Fern sisters the best of luck in Jan. When they succeed we all succeed."

New Zealand Netball Ameliaranne Ekenasio comforts Captain Katrina Grant as they leave the court after losing to England at The Commonwealth Games. Photo / File.

Friday's selection proved one of coach Noeline Taurua's toughest yet during her short reign as head coach, as she put 25 hopefuls through a rigorous training camp in Auckland last week.

Taurua stated that consistently was a reason behind Rore's omission.

"It was a tough call in that defensive end, we're very clear about the areas that we want to put out on court or each player to be able to do and it just happened to be that others were able to do it better," said Taurua. "She's not included in this squad for Northern Quad but everybody will be available for the Worlds.

"Katrina has had a massive couple of years and even though she's totally disappointed, I know she will be back and this opportunity also gives her the possibility of doing other things outside of netball.

"I need people who can perform and consistently perform and the ones who have been selected performed over this week."

Taurua said with the step up in intensity, her job of selecting had become more difficult particularly through the mid-court and defensive ends which hold plenty of promise.

"I'm liking what I'm seeing," she said. "I liked the quality that was out there and that people certainly weren't taking their position for granted.

"Our strength is the collective. Everybody has contributed to the final 12 and because of that the door will remain open for everybody going into the ANZ Premiership. This is just one stage of the journey of where we need to get to. I'm grateful we have all committed we will do it together."

With Rore out of the mix, Erena Mikaere, who played under Taurua at the Sunshine Coast Lightning, earned Silver Ferns selection for the first time to join recalled Pulse defender Karin Burger and veteran Casey Kopua in the defence circle.