Ahead of another outstanding sporting weekend, the TAB runs you through their best bets.

Cairns v NZ Breakers:

Being a bottom-of-the-table clash, neutrals won't be flocking to their TVs to watch this game but the Breakers should be winning.

Cairns have been atrocious in the 2018/19 season so far, having not won since their first game.

The Breakers haven't been a heck of a lot better with just four wins to their name, but they have covered the spread in three of their last four against the Taipans and should do the business on Sunday evening.

Paul Nicholson v Kevin Burness:Nicholson -1.5 sets ($1.65)

Paul Nicholson hasn't had be best of years in 2018, but should be comfortable in getting past Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness.

This will be Burness' first time playing at the Ally Pally which may throw him off a bit against Nicholson who he's never beaten in three attempts.

In those three matches he has taken just five legs off The Asset, meaning we should see Nicholson cruise to victory.

Southampton v Arsenal: Arsenal ($1.85)

Southampton have failed to win any of their last four games against the Gunners but the most eye-opening stat is that Arsenal are undefeated in their last 22 games in all competitions.

They have won 30 of their last 37 games against teams in the relegation zone and that impressive record should be improving on Monday morning.