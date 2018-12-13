Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced a five-member Ministerial Advisory Committee to inform the next steps on the Messara Review of the New Zealand Racing Industry.

"This government is committed to reforming the racing industry. The Ministerial Advisory Group will develop a plan to operationalise the Messara Report to deliver better governance and economic outcomes," Peters said yesterday.

"The five people appointed to the Ministerial Advisory Committee bring their personal expertise and ability to provide independent, strategic assessments of the business change proposals for the racing industry. Between them they have experience across the three racing industry codes."

Peters has appointed Dean McKenzie as chairman. McKenzie is an experienced racing administrator whose dedication and passion to improving the industry make him the ideal choice to lead this very important work, Peters said.

He will be well-supported by committee members Bill Birnie, Liz Dawson, Kristy McDonald and Sir Peter Vela.

"Collectively, they will identify the technical, legal, financial and process-oriented decision points for racing reform and return the industry to a well-managed and sustainable economic growth path," Peters said.

"They will also take into account the feedback received during the public submission process."

The committee will provide an interim report to the Minister for Racing by the end of February 2019, to be followed by Cabinet decisions, and legislation to modernise the industry. The committee is being created as a potential precursor to the establishment of a Racing Industry Transitional Agency (RITA), subject to future government decisions.

- NZ Racing Desk