German football star Thomas Muller has committed a needless and sickening karate kick to the head of an opposition player that earned him a straight red card.
The Bayern Munich striker was sent off early with 15 minutes to play in his team's 3-3 thriller against Ajax after he collected Nicolas Tagliafico with a horrific boot to the head.
The Ajax defender went down immediately and required staples in his head to stem the bleeding.
Referee Clement Turpin didn't hesitate in showing Muller a red card.
Tagliafico was on the ground for a number of minutes while he received treatment following the blow.
In a spiteful encounter, Ajax had earlier been reduced to 10 men after Maximilian Wober was sent off for serious foul play.
Muller will miss the first leg of Bayern's last-16 tie, which will be decided at the draw for the Champions League knockout stages in Nyon next week.