Team Wellington squandered have a 3-0 lead to go into extra-time in the club's first game at the Club World Cup.
UAE club Al Ain struck back with two second half goals as the playoff game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes.
The winner will play Tunisian side ES Tunis in the quarter-finals.
Mario Barcia, Aaron Clapham and Mario Ilich all scored in the first half to give the OFC Champions League winners a 3-0 lead before the home side got on the scoresheet just before halftime.
Argentine Barcia opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a well struck goal from around 30 metres out, putting the ball in the top left hand corner out of reach of the goalie.
Team Wellington added a second just three minutes later with a well worked goal finished off by former All White Clapham.
The home side looked to get a goal back on the half hour mark only to have it ruled out by VAR. A foul committed on Hamish Watson in the lead-up to the goal was enough to take the goal away.
Team Wellington's third goal came from a corner just before halftime as Ilich made the most of some poor Al Ain marking to slot home.
Al Ai pounced on a mistake at the back less than a minute later with Tsukasa Shiotani scoring, to make it 3-1 at halftime.
Tongo Doumbia added a second for Al Ain just four minutes into the second half before Swedish international Marcus Berg tied the game up in the 85th.