Team Wellington squandered have a 3-0 lead to go into extra-time in the club's first game at the Club World Cup.

UAE club Al Ain struck back with two second half goals as the playoff game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes.

The winner will play Tunisian side ES Tunis in the quarter-finals.

Mario Barcia, Aaron Clapham and Mario Ilich all scored in the first half to give the OFC Champions League winners a 3-0 lead before the home side got on the scoresheet just before halftime.

Advertisement

Argentine Barcia opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a well struck goal from around 30 metres out, putting the ball in the top left hand corner out of reach of the goalie.



Team Wellington added a second just three minutes later with a well worked goal finished off by former All White Clapham.

The home side looked to get a goal back on the half hour mark only to have it ruled out by VAR. A foul committed on Hamish Watson in the lead-up to the goal was enough to take the goal away.

Team Wellington's third goal came from a corner just before halftime as Ilich made the most of some poor Al Ain marking to slot home.

Al Ai pounced on a mistake at the back less than a minute later with Tsukasa Shiotani scoring, to make it 3-1 at halftime.

Tongo Doumbia added a second for Al Ain just four minutes into the second half before Swedish international Marcus Berg tied the game up in the 85th.