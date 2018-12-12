Awapuni trainer Lisa Latta is hoping the highest-rated horse in her stable, Five To Midnight, can go back-to-back in the Gr.3 SkyCity Hamilton Waikato Cup (2400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday following a disappointing run in the Gr.3 Counties Cup (2100m) last start.

"He just didn't like the track at Counties," Latta said.

"We put him in the paddock for a couple of days after that and his work's been really good.

"He's got to carry 60kg, which is a big ask compared to some of the others that are only carrying 53.5kg, so that is a concern but he's got a nice draw (barrier one) to use."

Meanwhile, Latta has two fillies that she rates highly entered in Saturday's Gr.3 Eulogy Stakes (1550m) on her home track at Awapuni.

Secret Allure already has a black-type win on her race record having won the Listed Champagne Stakes (1200m) last season, while her stakes-placed stablemate Sentimental Miss continues to improve.

"They're two completely different fillies but I think they will both be very competitive," Latta said, adding that she expects both fillies to go on to bigger races.

Secret Allure put in an eye-catching performance coming from last to finish fourth in the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) last start.

"I was really rapt with her run, the draw probably cost her running in the first three because she just got so far back," Latta said.

"She had a week in the paddock after the race and she's done well."

Sentimental Miss finished third in the Gr.3 Wellington Stakes (1600m) at Otaki last start and has come through the race well. "She just keeps getting better and better all the time," Latta said.

WAIKATO CUP

2400m $100,000

1.

71818 Five To Midnight (1) 60 Johnathan Parkes $7.00 $2.10

2.

X7467 Maygrove (5) 59 Opie Bosson $22.00 $4.20

3.

13510 He's Cavalier (7) 55 Trudy Thornton $35.00 $5.80

4.

12141 Igraine (9) 53.5 Samantha Collett $2.20 $1.10

5.

X1212 Mongolian Marshal (2) 53.5 Matthew Cameron $3.20 $1.35

6.

X4289 Excalibur (8) 53 Sam Spratt $14.00 $3.10

7.

X7073 Blue Breeze (6) 53 Christopher Dell $7.50 $2.20

8.

21934 Kyrie Eleison (4) 53 Cameron Lammas $22.00 $4.00

9.

29390 Wooden Edge (3) 53 Andrew Calder $81.00 $8.00

- NZ Racing Desk