There won't be any Chautauquas or Pakistan Stars at Ellerslie this afternoon but that doesn't mean top Aussie rider Tommy Berry won't be all business.

Because while the concept of the Jockeys World Cup, which brings Berry to town, is more about fun and rivalry than big bucks, Berry says his job doesn't change.

"A series like this might not have the stakes of a huge raceday but that doesn't mean it is not a big race to the owners or even trainers," says Berry.

"So we have a job to do and while it will be fun to ride against the other teams and catch up with some people, when you are out there it is business."

Berry has ridden at the highest level in both Australia and Hong Kong, finding himself on top of two of the most enigmatic thoroughbreds of the modern era in Chautauqua and Pakistan Star. He headlines the International team at tonight's twilight meeting alongside Jamie Kah and Mick Dee as they take on separate NZ male and female jockeys teams as well as the young guns.

This year all four teams are aligned with organisations supported by tonight's meeting sponsor Barfoot and Thompson — the Breakers, Northern Mystics, Blues rugby team and the Mercy Hospice.

Punters will be able to bet on which team accrues the most points and as well as the leading individual jockey, with any jockey who misses a ride because of a small field or scratching getting an automatic four points.

Berry admits he doesn't know the form yet so can't rate his chances but says any jockeys competition like tonight's is a valuable experience.

"I like coming to Ellerslie and you never know what contacts you make, whether with owners or trainers, that can lead to good rides in the future. "That could be horses coming over to Sydney or Melbourne or even horses at the Karaka Million meeting in January, which I'd love to come back for."

Berry's only New Zealand success in six rides rides so far came at that meeting in 2014 when he partnered Deane Martin to win the $100,000 Karaka Stayers Cup.

While the International team has some big players in their ranks they meet serious local competition with the NZ men having three stars in Opie Bosson, Leith Innes and the in-form Johnathan Parkes while the female team boosts two New Zealand premiership winners in Lisa Allpress and Samantha Collett as well as multiple million-dollar race winner Sam Spratt.

Ironically the least experienced rider at the meeting, rising Taranaki apprentice Werimu Pinn, has ended up on one of the more exciting gallopers on show tonight, with his 3kg claim a huge advantage to Sacred Day in race three, taking him from a 61kg topweight to one of the lightest weighted runners in the field.

He was a storming comeback second at Pukekohe last start and while he meets one of the better fields tonight only having 10 rivals should aid him.

Still, punters backing horses likely to settle back in the field should be cautious, with the rail out 9.5 metres tonight after Ellerslie's busy racing diet in the last fortnight and with another meeting to come on Sunday.

Twilight time

• The Jockeys World Cup pits four teams of three jockeys against each other at Ellerslie this evening.

• The meeting has had huge pre-sales with ARC bosses expecting a big crowd.

• Punters can get on the winning team and individual jockey based on points as well as the usual betting options.