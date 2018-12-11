Expat New Zealand trainer Chris Waller has been nominated for Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year at February's 56th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards in Auckland.

The Hall of Fame trainer, who is among 14 nominees for the award, has won the last seven trainers' premierships in his adopted home of New South Wales and has risen to prominence of late through the deeds of wonder mare Winx.

The darling of Australian turf has won 29 consecutive races, 22 of those at Group One level, including four Cox Plates (2040m).

Waller was honoured by his compatriots earlier this year when he was inducted into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame.

The 56th ISPS Handa Halberg Awards will be held on Thursday February 21, at Spark Arena in Auckland and televised live on Sky Sport from 8pm.