New Zealand-bred galloper Beauty Generation reinforced why he is rated the best turf miler in the world on Sunday, demolishing his opposition in the Group One Longines Hong Kong Mile (1600m) at Sha Tin.

The Road to Rock gelding made it back-to-back wins in the Hong Kong feature, with reigning Hong Kong Champion jockey Zac Purton guiding him to his fourth victory at elite level.

However, the John Moore-trained runner didn't have everything his own way, sitting three-wide in the early stages of the race after jumping away well from barrier 12.

He eventually wrestled the lead at the 800m mark and wasn't headed for the remainder of the race, winning effortlessly by three lengths.

While the eyes of the racing world watched in awe, his proud breeder Greg Tomlinson relied on the call of Hong Kong race caller Brett Davis to take in his biggest moment as a breeder.

"He's such a gutsy horse," Tomlinson said. "Unfortunately, I haven't had the opportunity to watch the race, but I listened to it on radio.

"It was an incredible win. John Moore was pretty confident leading into the race."

While the New Zealand businessman's busy work schedule hasn't allowed him to grab a moment to view the race yet, he is excited for what he has in store after being overjoyed by Beauty Generation's last-start win in the Group Two BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile (1600m).

"Certainly his last race he looked absolutely amazing ... he's just pure class," he said.

Tomlinson, who breeds from about 40 mares each year, rates Beauty Generation as the best horse he has bred.

He said Beauty Generation's existence came about by chance. As an investor in several stallions in New Zealand, he was on the lookout for a number of lease mares for one of those stallions, Road to Rock.

He happened across Stylish Bel, a Bel Esprit mare, who he thought would be an ideal mating for the stallion.

"I was short of mares and Stylish Bel was a mare that we leased and on pedigree we felt that she was right for Road to Rock. It's great [to have bred such a good horse], we know how hard it is to do it.

"He's quite amazing and at the moment he could be one of the better horses to come out of New Zealand for some time, which is great for New Zealand and the breeding economy."

Tomlinson sold Beauty Generation through Highden Park's 2014 New Zealand Bloodstock Select Yearling Sale draft for $60,000 to Kiwi supermodel Kylie Bax under her Hermes Syndications banner.

The son of Road to Rock was initially trained in Australia by Anthony Cummings, where he raced as Montaigne, and was runner-up in the Rosehill Guineas (2000m) before he was sold to Hong Kong.

He has thrived in the Asian racing jurisdiction, winning four group one races and more than HK$60 million ($11.3m) in prizemoney.

- NZ Racing Desk