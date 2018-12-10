NRL player Jarryd Hayne "maintains his innocence" and will plead not guilty to a sexual assault charge, Burwood Local Court was told this morning.

Hayne made a brief court appearance over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in NSW today.

Hayne, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm after he handed himself into Ryde police station in November.

His solicitor Richard Pontello told the court his client would plead not guilty to the charge.

Advertisement

Hayne will not be required to appear in court when the matter returns on February 13.

Hayne sat in the front row of a crowded court with his manager Wayne Beavis.

According to court documents, Hayne is facing a single charge of aggravated sexual assault allegedly committed between 8pm and 10pm on September 30 on an unnamed 26-year-old female.

The court papers allege Hayne "did have sexual intercourse ... without her consent and knowing she was not consenting to the sexual intercourse in circumstances of aggravation, to wit at the time of the offence Jarryd Lee Hayne did recklessly inflict actual bodily harm on the said 26-year-old female".

The case has been adjourned to February 13 at Newcastle Local Court.

Under his bail conditions, Hayne must not approach any international airport or point of departure and reside at a NSW address, having previously been registered as living at Broadbeach Waters.

NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne will plead not guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm. Photo / Getty Images

He was surrounded by media before being bundled into a waiting car when he left court.

With his manager Beavis behind him on the steps outside the court, Hayne stood and made no comment as a representative said, "as was said in court, Mr Hayne maintains his innocence and a plea of not guilty will be entered".

"He'd like at this time to offer his thanks to those who have supported him including his parents."

Earlier, Hayne arrived at court to a blaze of media cameras.

Wearing a grey suit, blue tie, white shirt and Rayban sunglasses, Hayne stepped from a car outside the front of the court and went through a security check before disappearing into a consultation room.

A woman claims she suffered injuries during a sexual encounter with Hayne in the Hunter Valley and that she had photographs to back up her story.

It's understood the alleged victim was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit before the matter was referred to police.

Police allege the assault took place in a Hunter Region home on September 30.

The one-time NFL player has been on strict bail including the condition he report to Ryde police station every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8am and 8pm.

He's also handed over his passport and a $20,000 surety, and agreed to stay away from the complainant and the Newcastle local government area.

- with AAP