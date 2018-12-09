Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, has revealed the heartbreaking secret she kept hidden from him in an effort to protect the troubled former world champion boxer only hours before he made his comeback earlier this year.

Fury, who drew a controversial heavyweight world title bout against Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles last weekend, had no idea his wife had miscarried on the morning of his comeback fight against Sefer Seferi in June.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror, Paris Fury, 28, revealed she had a miscarriage only hours before her husband was set to return to the ring in one of the most remarkable sporting comebacks in years.

"I was about eight weeks pregnant. Then on the day of the fight, I knew I'd lost our baby," Paris Fury said.

"I didn't mention it to Tyson before he went in the ring. Then straight after it I told him and the next day we went to the hospital and it was confirmed."

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris pictured in 2015. Photo / Getty

The couple, who already have four children, are expecting a boy in March after falling pregnant again five weeks after the tragic loss of their baby.

"We were still heartbroken over our loss, but overjoyed at the same time."

Fury re-captured the imagination of the sporting world by twice beating the count after dominating his fight against Wilder in Los Angeles.

The 'Gypsy King' outboxed Wilder for most of the fight and despite being knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds, was ahead in the eyes of most pundits.

Fury, 30, recently opened up on his battle with depression after becoming WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world champion by stunning Wladimir Klitschko three years ago.

Fury claimed victory via unanimous decision and ended the Ukrainian legend's 10-year reign atop the heavyweight pyramid.

Yet Fury told Joe Rogan he was "ready to die" in the months after his biggest triumph.

Tyson Fury celebrates as he defeats Wladimir Klitschko to become new World Heavyweight champion in November 2015. Photo / Getty

"It wasn't until after the Klitschko fight — a very massive high — that I had to avert to an even worse low. The lowest low that anyone could ever have," Fury said.

"I'd wake up and think, 'Why did I wake up this morning?' And this is coming from a man who won everything. Money, fame, glory, titles, a wife, family and kids — everything.

"But I felt as if I had nothing, a gaping hole that was just filled with gloom and doom.

"I was going to strip clubs and bars, everything," he said. "I had this emptiness inside where I [still] wanted to fight."

Fury retired at 27, becoming the just the second champion in heavyweight history to leave the ring undefeated.

He returned to the ring in June, defeating Albanian Seferi before taking down Francesco Pianeta.