Controversy erupted over the weekend's European rugby action when Leinster supporters were denied the right to fly their flags due to apparent safety concerns in Bath.

Travelling fans from Leinster, the Dublin-based defending European champions, were left dismayed as Bath allowed their flags to regularly be spotted throughout the home stadium.

Leinster Supporters, the Irish province's official fans' group, expressed their frustrations on Twitter.

"We brought 1500 flags over today's game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test," Leinster Supporters tweeted.

Advertisement

"These flags have been passed as safe by airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath, but they wouldn't release them."

.@leinsterrugby supporters: We brought 1500 flags over today’s game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test. pic.twitter.com/wNxZxMfTey — Leinster Supporters (@OLSCRugby) December 8, 2018

Seats at the Recreation Ground were dotted with Bath flags, but the Premiership club said Leinster's flags failed safety criteria.

Bath tweeted: "We're really sorry - the flags were tested against three safety criteria and failed all three, including fire.

"We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it's disappointing. We're really looking forward to the game & we know you'll bring the noise to the Rec today."

Leinster won the match 17-10 to remain atop pool one.