Football Ferns coach Tom Sermanni is preparing for a difficult group at next year's World Cup with the draw released today.

The 19th-ranked Ferns will play fifth-ranked Canada, seventh-ranked Netherlands, and 46th ranked Cameroon in Group E.

Sermanni said with the right preparation, a successful campaign at the World Cup event wasn't insurmountable.

"It's like any draw you'd expect at a World Cup," he told Stuff.

Advertisement

"We've played the Netherlands [losing 1-0] and we've played Canada [drawing 0-0] at the previous World Cup and we've been competitive with them.



"Our players will look at the group, they'll think it's going to be difficult, but they'll think we've got a chance and it's going to be competitive."



The Football Ferns will head into their campaign with eyes set on winning a World Cup game for the first time. A victory over Cameroon, who they defeated at the 2012 Olympics, will be their best bet in securing the elusive win.



"I don't think we'll be looking at the Cameroon game saying we expect to win," he said. "They're playing at their second World Cup, they'll be a very competitive team. Like most African teams, they have talented players, they have good athletes, and they'll be a fairly formidable challenge, so I don't think they'll be any easier than the Netherlands or Canada."



The Football Ferns will play the Netherlands first up on June 11 before facing Canada on June 15 and finally Cameroon on June 20.