Four-year-old mare Danzdanzdance made light-work of her rivals in yesterday's group one Rydges Wellington Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham and could be New Zealand Racing's next weight-for-age star.

The Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley-trained mare was patiently ridden by Opie Bosson, who watched-on as many of his rivals jostled for prominent early positions, before unleashing a powerful winning burst centre-track to score by four-lengths from warhorse Authentic Paddy.

Danzdanzdance, who is raced by a group of owners headed by international supermodel turned breeder and syndicator Kylie Bax, showed the benefit of a freshen-up after a luckless third placing in the group one Livamol Classic (2040m) in early October.

"She was outstanding," Chris Gibbs said. "You're always wondering if you've got them right and she was a bit above herself today, which scared me a little bit, but Opie rode her beautifully. There was a tonne of pace that just set it up beautifully for her."

The daughter of Mastercraftsman is now likely to press on to the group one Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day before a campaign across the Tasman is considered.

"We will probably have to start planning something for Sydney as a fresh campaign," Gibbs said.

"The way she goes fresh, we probably have to look at that but that is something that Kylie and ourselves will talk about."

The victory capped a stellar day for champion hoop Opie Bosson, who earlier partnered Aotea Lad to win the group two Anuka Smoker Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1100m), and also scored in the last aboard Lincoln Raider.

"She is a very smart mare and it was some training effort too," Bosson said. "I was a little bit skeptical coming into it fresh-up over a mile with a bit of cut in the ground.

"It was a bit pushy [early] but I got in a three-wide position and wasn't going to be pushed around. Turning for home I was just hoping I wasn't going to get there too soon but she is a very classy mare."

The gifted rider returned to action at the beginning of October after being sidelined through the early part of the season with weight issues and has been quick to assert his class.

"It's good to be back riding and I am fit and healthy and there are plenty more winners to come," he said.

- NZ Racing Desk