Two late goals have helped the Black Sticks men advance to the last 12 at the Hockey World Cup in India.

New Zealand came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Spain in their final pool match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar this morning (NZT), with goals from Hayden Phillips (50th minute) and Kane Russell (56th).

Pool winners Argentina were stunned 5-3 by France who leapfrog New Zealand to finish second in the pool.

Striker Hugo Inglis says after a good start they struggled in the middle part of the game.

New Zealand will cross over against the second team in Pool B for a place in the quarter finals which could be China, England or Ireland.