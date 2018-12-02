That had to be close to a perfect night of boxing.

Three stoppages on the undercard so the main event wasn't delayed too long. An incredible match-up between two undefeated heavyweights with huge personalities and contrasting styles.

A stunning fight with several twists and turns, two knockdowns and a moment of pure courage in the final round.

And just because fight fans wouldn't know what to do with themselves afterwards if there wasn't one — hugely controversial scorecards.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's split decision draw in their battle for the WBC heavyweight title was everything we could have asked for and had the boxing world alive and kicking on Sunday.

Fury returned in his first meaningful bout since losing his way after dethroning long-time champ Wladimir Klitschko and put on a masterful performance outside his two moments of carelessness that put him on his backside.

Wilder proved again he has the most dangerous hands in the sport by eking out a draw in a fight he was largely outboxed courtesy of two incredible shots that floored Fury.

Neither man appeared overly disappointed with the draw — one judge awarded the fight to Wilder 115-111, one had it 114-110 to Fury and the other had it a 113-113 draw — although they both claimed victory.

Here is your Wilder-Fury scorecard. The first half of the fight is a mess. pic.twitter.com/2nKIiF8DvB — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 2, 2018



But the rest of the boxing world? They weren't as forgiving.

Former champions Lennox Lewis and Andre Ward blasted the judge who found another five rounds for Wilder outside of the two he scored knockdowns. And they weren't alone.

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! 👊🏾💥 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

A draw, I understand (even tho I feel Fury won by a 2 or 3 rds). With 2 knockdowns & round here or there for Wilder and you have a draw in some people’s eyes. But 115-111 for Wilder is terrible, just terrible !! That’s what’s wrong with boxing. Fury’s stock went up !!!!! — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) December 2, 2018

He was robbed.

But what an astonishing comeback fight by ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩. We all thought he was done as he lay on the canvas in the 12th.

But somehow he got back up.

The Gipsy King is the real life Rocky Balboa: a warrior with incredible guts & a massive heart. 👊👍 pic.twitter.com/B9HLuR9Jii — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2018

As a sportsman what @Tyson_Fury has done tonight must be respected. What he has been through in his personal life, to put in a performance like that. 🙌🏽 #AJvFury — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 2, 2018

Look at Deontay Wilder’s face when @Tyson_Fury got up from the floor 😂 pic.twitter.com/cKUsH9sn3A — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 2, 2018

Tyson Fury got up after this… 😳 pic.twitter.com/QD4TFT5bbL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2018

Tyson Fury after that knock down in the 12th round. pic.twitter.com/2ytsyUleEg — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 2, 2018

What a joke! @Tyson_Fury outclassed and outboxed Wilder! A dog with a hammer stuck up his arse would know that! Some of these judges are a disgrace! — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) December 2, 2018

Getting up from that knockdown, coming back to taunt Wilder and then back him up, tells you everything you need to know about @Tyson_Fury!



WHAT A FIGHT!!! 👏



There is definitely unfinished business... #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/aBoBuHJdrx — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 2, 2018

Massive respect to @Tyson_Fury he’s a champ, a phenomenal comeback I’ve never shouted so much at a tv, be proud you’ve brought so much excitement to British boxing tonight congratulations your a winner in my eyes & the rest of the UK 🇬🇧



Draw my arse! pic.twitter.com/NJjufCYcEP — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) December 2, 2018

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury both calling out Anthony Joshua in the ring:#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/hKJDAZLi9l — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 2, 2018

Fury's trainer Ben Davison carried the rage into an interview with BBC Radio 5 live.

"Floyd Mayweather's walked out this arena disgusted, that says it all, you know to take something away from someone that's come from hell and back, to ruin the biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sporting history, that is a disgrace," Davison said.

"Honestly disgraceful. Everybody in boxing knows Tyson's story and we weren't asking for any bias, we wanted and fair crack of the whip, that's all we asked for from start to finish and we haven't got that."

Mayweather was interviewed by Showtime after the seventh round and had Fury up 7-0.

He could only shake his head after the result was read out.

Floyd Mayweather is standing at the front of the ring just shaking his head in disbelief at Tyson Fury. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 2, 2018

In the main, most of the complaints over the scoring came from Fury's side.

But the American commentator calling the fight was staggered anyone had it for the challenger.

While waiting for the official scorecards, he said: "Even in a loss, Tyson Fury remains a massive attraction."

Fair to say he was stunned when the draw was announced. "What!" he cried. "A split decision draw! Are you kidding me? A draw? Deontay Wilder was robbed tonight. He was robbed — two knockdowns — are you kidding me? A draw?"

Fury vs Wilder punch stats and judges scorecards

CompuBox punch statistics

Wilder landed 71 of 430 shots (17 per cent)

Fury landed 84 of 327 (26 per cent).

Judges scores

Alejandro Rochin, of Mexico, 115-111 for Wilder

Robert Tapper, of Canada, 114-112 for Fury

Phil Edwards, of UK, 113-113 draw

The Telegraph (Gareth A Davies) 115-110 Fury