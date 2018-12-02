Kai Kara-France has made a strong statement in his UFC debut with a dominant victory over Elias Garcia.

The Kiwi flyweight had to weather a few shaky moments but eventually pulled through to take a convincing unanimous decision win at the UFC Fight Night in Adelaide.

Garcia – a late replacement for Ashkan Mocktarian, who pulled out with injury – rushed out of the blocks and caused Kara-France some early trouble, catching him with a straight left that sent the 25-year-old Kiwi briefly to the canvas.

But Kara-France recovered quickly to finish the round on top, throwing down a barrage of strikes at Garcia just as the first round bell sounded.

After that, it was all Kara-France as he showcased a full arsenal of strikes, also impressing with his submission defence to win every round.

Kai Kara France of New Zealand celebrates after his victory over Elias Garcia. Photo / Getty

After the fight, Kara-France was sentimental about his dream debut, saying the result mirrored his long road to the big stage.

"I wanted to showcase that I'm a vet of this sport," he said in the post-fight interview. "I've had over 28 professional fights now and I haven't padded my way to get here. I had to take the hard route and it showed in this fight.

"A little bit of adversity but you know what we push through and we come on top."

MMA fans first caught a glimpse of Kara-France as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016 – the UFC's reality show which acts as a proving ground for up and coming talent – where he showcased his striking prowess and knockout ability.

Despite impressing on the show, Kara-France didn't receive a contract offer from the UFC, leaving him frustrated. But the 25-year-old finally got his opportunity this year and showed why he belongs in the sport's premier organisation.

An emotional Kara-France thanked the Aussie crowd and his supporters, which included UFC middleweight and teammate Israel Adesanya who was in his corner for the fight.

"I'm speechless. I couldn't have asked for a [better] debut fight."