Mark Hunt has become known for the walk-off, one-punch knockout.

It is a scene that has come to define the Kiwi heavyweight's time in the UFC: a thunderous punch connects, his opponent crumbles to the canvas, and Hunt casually walks off knowing the job is done, refusing to hit a man who is already down for the count.

"I have no idea how that worked out," says Hunt, speaking of his reputation for the highlight reel finish. "People get knocked out and I walk off. That's just the way it works."

While flashy by nature, the move has never been a performance for Hunt. The walk-off, as it came to be known by MMA fans, was a reflection of Hunt's understated and down-to-earth demeanour, and also a sign of respect for his opponent.

Having knocked out many fighters during his almost two-decade long career in boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts, Hunt knows when a finishing blow has been delivered. He says there's no need to cause unnecessary damage — it's just business.

"I just see it as a fight, nothing more. It's not personal. I'm not stepping in there to hurt anybody," he explained a few years ago after finishing fellow big hitter Roy Nelson in similar fashion.

But after years of knocking people out and walking off in the UFC, on Sunday, Hunt will be walking away.

Mark Hunt celebrates his knockout of Frank Mir. Photo / Getty

Hunt (13-13-1, 1 no contest) will fight in his final bout of his UFC career when he takes on American Justin Willis at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide.

"I've been in the UFC for a while now so it's kind of surreal when you think about it," he says.

"In the end, I've had my moment in the UFC and it's been fun. I've done a lot of things in the UFC I've been proud of, and yeah, that's me."

Hunt has had plenty of highlights during his time with the UFC – among them fighting for the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Fabricio Werdum, headlining fights across the globe, including Mexico, Russia and Japan, and a Fight of the Night victory over Derrick Lewis in his home city of Auckland.

But he's also had his fair share of lows, in particular, a prolonged legal battle with the UFC and its boss Dana White over his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar, later overturned to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. He has since become an outspoken and staunch critic against the use of steroids and peformance enhancers in the sport.

And after eight years, 17 fights, and seven knockouts, Hunt has decided to move on.

"It's been great. I've done a lot of things in the UFC I'm proud of. I've been a pretty good ambassador for the company.

"We have our issues on steroids as everyone probably knows. But I think I've done well for myself with the company and you know it's time to move on."

But he's not hanging up his gloves just yet.

"I still want to be doing it. I love fighting," he says. "At my age at 44, I'm one of the oldest fighters around ... and I just think it's time to move on [from the UFC].

"I could do boxing, I could do kickboxing, or MMA, you know it depends. I just want to fight five more times globally and then retire.

"I just love competing. And of course, I need to get paid – it's a money thing. But I love fighting."

Mark Hunt will fight his final bout in the UFC on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Hunt's fighting credentials won't be lost among MMA fans but the general Kiwi sporting public will know him as the "Super Samoan" from South Auckland who represents New Zealand on the world stage — the country's first MMA star.

As Hunt's career winds down, a new wave of Kiwi MMA fighters has entered the fray and are slowly making a name for themselves.

One is flyweight Kai Kara-France, who makes his UFC debut on the same card on Sunday against Elias Garcia – a symbolic passing of the torch in New Zealand MMA.

Hunt says he's proud to see the next generation coming up, but avoids taking any credit for it.

"I've been fighting a long time for our side of the world and it's good to see that these times have changed and the talented guys coming through.

"I think it's great news. The UFC has opened the doors for a lot of these cats. They're all talented fighters and the new generation of fighters is totally going to be exciting to watch. I think our side of the world has some of the best fighters in the world and I think it was just a matter of time."

Mark Hunt. Photo / Photosport

So what's next for Hunt? He says he looks forward to spending more time with his family and delving into ventures outside of fighting, once he finally decides to put the gloves away. He has even found new ways to scratch that naturally competitive itch.

"I'm promoting an e-sports company in December in London called the ESL. I'm going to be good to be a part of that, it's going to be a great journey.

"A lot of people know I love gaming, it's been a part of my life for a long time ... I'm pretty amped about that. I'm looking forward to taking my family over and being a part of that journey."

But before that, he has one final job to do in the UFC against Willis. Will we see one last walk-off knockout? Don't bet against it.

"I'll be walking in there and jump kicking his face and he's getting knocked out."