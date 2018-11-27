Radio Sport will welcome a new morning host ahead of one of New Zealand's biggest sporting years.

Jason Pine, who has filled in for the past six months, will make his fixture permanent in the new year as the host of Radio Sport Morning.

Pine said he was looking forward to becoming a permanent member of the weekday line up.

"Sport is a real passion of mine and I'm incredibly lucky to talk about it for a career," he said.

"After filling in on the morning show for the past six months I'm looking forward to making the move permanently and continue to work with the awesome Radio Sport team on a daily basis."

With three World Cups taking place across 2019 starting with the Cricket World Cup in May, the Netball World Cup in July, and the Rugby World Cup in September, it is set to be a mammoth year for the station.

Head for Talk at NZME, Jason Winstanley, said that the addition of Pine was key to completing an already strong weekday lineup.

"2019 will be a massive year for Radio Sport and it's fantastic to have Jason on the team for it," Winstanley said.

"From the World Cups through to national competitions and grassroots sport, there will be a lot to cover, analyse and comment on and Radio Sport will be the place to do it."

Pine is a familiar Wellington sports voice on Radio Sport and has been the football editor and commentator for over 10 years. He led the Radio Sport coverage of the All Whites in South Africa at the 2010 Football World Cup and was part of the commentary team for this year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The new morning host isn't the only change to next year's line up. Radio Sport Auckland will hear The Country with Jamie Mackay in the midday hour. TheCountry has been broadcasting in other Radio Sport markets since 2007, and this change will see the show broadcast nationwide.

Radio Sport will continue to bring New Zealand sports fans coverage of all major events with another year of Radio Sport's live free-to-air radio commentary of all Blackcaps home cricket series, Super Rugby, Warriors in the NRL, and All Blacks home tests.

Radio Sport 2019 Weekdays Line-Up

5am – The Country Early Edition with Rowena Duncum

6am - Radio Sport Breakfast with Kent Johns, Nathan Rarere, Marc Peard

9am – Mornings with Jason Pine

12pm – The Country with Jamie MacKay

1pm – Daniel McHardy Afternoons

4pm – D'Arcy & Goran (D'Arcy Waldegrave & Goran Paladin)

7pm – Sports Talk with D'Arcy Waldegrave

8pm – Reloaded with Eli Mwaijumba