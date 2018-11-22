By Liam Napier in Rome

Jayden Hayward emerged alongside Beauden Barrett in Taranaki dreaming, like so many Kiwi kids, of one day wearing the black jersey. This weekend in Rome he fulfills a very different, but equally fulfilling, goal when he proudly challenges Barrett and the All Blacks.

Raised in Hawera, Hayward played 58 games largely in the amber and black midfield.

His Super Rugby career started with Ben Smith at the Highlanders in 2009, and he then teamed up with Dane Coles, TJ Perenara and Barrett, once again, after joining the Hurricanes two years later.

Advertisement

This week he is preparing to oppose those former team-mates in his 11th test for Italy.

"It will be interesting to see them on the field and catch up with them after and have a beer or two," the 31-year-old says.

Former Northland and Blues lock Dean Budd, a now regular fixture in the Italian second-row, is another waiting for a crack at his countrymen.

As he lets thoughts wander to this weekend, Hayward acknowledges what a special occasion it will be, especially with father, Johan, wife, Ana, and son, Noah, who turns three in January, all in attendance.

"It will be a highlight of my career to play against the All Blacks. If I get the opportunity I'm sure I'll treasure it for the rest of my life.

"In terms of facing the haka and the anthem I'll try embrace it and accept the challenge. It will be a wonderful feeling I'm really excited."

Jayden Hayward in action for Italy against Japan. Photo / Getty

Over the past two weeks the All Blacks have faced converted Kiwis Brad Shields, with England, and Bundee Aki, with Ireland. Former Hurricanes loose forward Blade Thomson was recently named in the Scotland squad which also features Sean Maitland. Wales have adopted Gareth Anscombe and Hadleigh Parkes, and on it goes.

This trend of naturalising foreign talent is an oft controversial topic, but, as Hayward explains, for those at the centre of such debates, it means the door is open to dreams not always within reach.

"Growing up in New Zealand everyone wants to play for the All Blacks - that's the ultimate goal. Realistically not everyone gets there. If players are keen to play international rugby and there are opportunities elsewhere then they're entitled to do that otherwise they may never get the chance."

When he first moved to Benetton Treviso in 2014 from the Western Force where he made the switch to his now permanent fullback role, Hayward's sights were not originally set on gaining residency and qualifying for Italy.

Initial, he penned a two-year contract. Only after arriving did he discovered the possibility of becoming eligible if he was willing to stay for at least one more season.

"When I first told my family and friends I was going to Italy they said 'do they play rugby over there?' We had a giggle about it but in my first couple of years we were in the Champions Cup, playing the big name European teams and in the Pro14 you've got Leinster, Munster, Scarlets and the Scottish teams as well. All the international players are involved.

"It's a different style of rugby over here but it's a tough competition."

At Treviso Hayward is flanked by fellow Kiwis Nasi Manu, the former Highlanders captain, Budd and Waikato hooker Hame Faiva. Naki legend Kieran Crowley assumed the reins after arriving from Canada two years ago.

Somewhat ironically, Hayward was previously coached by three of Crowley's brothers at age-grade and representative level after emerging through the Kaponga club where their family is revered.

Jayden Hayward. Photo / Getty

Hayward's Italian remains scratchy but he now knows the anthem off-by-heart and his test debut, victory over Fiji this time last year in Catania, Sicily, caught him somewhat off-guard.

"I didn't cry or anything but singing the anthem the emotions and pride were there. It was a good start."

Italy's presence in the Six Nations has come under increasing threat, with their stats making ugly readying. In that tournament they have lost 17 in a row; winning only 12 from 93 tests in the last 16 years, with two fourth-place finishes in 2007 and 2013 their best efforts.

Such struggles fuelled debate that Georgia were more deserving of inclusion, or at least a shot in some form of promotion/relegation fixture.

Two weeks ago Conor O'Shea's side quelled that debate somewhat with a 28-17 victory which lifted them above Georgia to 14th in the World Rugby rankings. They then pushed the Wallabies, losing 26-7 last week.

"We're definitely improving and working hard as a squad to fix up areas of our game. The game against Georgia was big for us because there had been a lot of talk about them being in the Six Nations and replacing Italy so it was good to get the win and move on to Australia.

"As a team we played well against Australia - just maybe a couple of key moments we let ourselves down. Hopefully after the All Blacks we'll get a feel for where we are at.

"Everyone in the camp is pretty excited to play the No 1 team in the world. To try test ourselves against them individually and as a team is a great challenge. We'll just go out and play the best we can and whatever happens, happens."

With the food, wine, coffee and close proximity to the likes of Switzerland, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia, Hayward has savoured his time in Italy.

Squaring off against the All Blacks will top off a journey he once never thought possible.

"It's been a wonderful experience. I've got to see a lot of places and experience the Italian culture. It's been a dream come true."