has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks on the weekend.

The video, which has already been viewed more than 140,000 times on YouTube, follows both the All Blacks and Ireland from arrival at Aviva Stadium in Dublin to the post-match reaction.

After the teams arrive, the video shows glimpses of pre-game media interviews, the warm-up and the Irish dressing room.

The video then shows the All Blacks line up behind captain Kieran Read in the tunnel before Ireland captain Rory Best leads his team alongside their opponents. As highlights of the game follow, the video ends with scenes of Ireland celebrating their decisive win over the All Blacks in front of a passionate home crowd.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has since admitted that they needed to evolve certain aspects of their game in light of the loss to Ireland.

Hansen identified decision-making as a key failure and said had the All Blacks approached the clash with a new way of thinking, more opportunities could have been created and executed.

The All Blacks have less than a week to address those issues before playing Italy on Sunday morning (NZT) for the final game of their Northern Tour.