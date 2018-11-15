Off-contract Warriors star Shaun Johnson has arrived home and wants to sort out his playing future, but remains open-minded about where he could land.

The 28-year-old playmaker spoke for the first time about the uncertainty over whether he will re-sign with the Warriors when he flew into Auckland today following the completion of the Kiwis' end of year tour of England.

As first reported by the Herald, the Warriors are yet to make a new offer to retain the 162-game halfback who has a year remaining on his current million-dollar contract.

The Penrose-based club last month told Johnson's agent Peter Brown his client is free to test his value on the open market.

Shaun Johnson says he doesn't know where he will be playing his footy next season. Photo / Getty

Johnson today revealed he is yet to hear from anyone at the Warriors but is keen to meet with Brown while telling AAP he remains open to "speaking to anyone who's keen to have a chat, really".

"I haven't had any chats with anyone, I haven't spoken to anyone at the Warriors, I can't really comment on what's going to happen until I do that," said Johnson.

He was unsure whether he would see out the duration of his current contract or extend his time at Mt Smart beyond next season, but remained philosophical about the situation.

"It is a business at the end of the day," Johnson said.

"I made my debut, I played all my footy for the Warriors and it's a club that, regardless of if I'm here over the next few years, I'm always going to love.

"I've had awesome support, there's been a lot of people that have sent positive messages. So, for now, I can't tell you what's going to happen but all I know is that I'm going to enjoy my break, going to enjoy spending time with my family and hopefully soak in some of this sun."

The Warriors have not yet drawn a line through his name with chief executive Cameron George having previously stated the club was looking forward to talking to Johnson after his international duties were over. It's understood both parties will look to meet in the coming days.

He faces a battle to win another seven-figure contract however, and if the Warriors do table a new offer it will be a drastically reduced deal.

Sources close to the Warriors last month revealed they are no longer willing to fork out the sort of cash reserved only for the game's elite players to keep him on their books.

Consistency has eluded Johnson throughout his career and there remain doubts over whether he is the right man to steer the club to a historic first premiership win.

Mixed form from Johnson throughout the end of year tests did little to change that perception.

The Kiwis lost the series against England after going down narrowly in the first two tests in Hull and Liverpool, in which Johnson, playing at five-eighth, showed touches of class without nailing down an 80 minute performance.

However, he turned in a man of the match effort in the upset win over the Kangaroos in Auckland on October 14 and was a strong performer in Monday's impressive 34-0 rout in the third and final test against England at Leeds.

News Johnson could be on the outer at the Warriors has already piqued the interest of Canberra and there will be no shortage of interest from other rival NRL clubs keen on securing his signature.

However, Raiders CEO Don Furner earlier this week denied the club had initiated contact while confirming they had received an approach from Brown.

"What happens is the manager rings you up and says would you like Shaun Johnson and 'do you think he would be a good player at your club?' and you don't say no," said Furner.

"Because one, it's disrespectful. But then you go 'great, we'd love a player like that in our team'."