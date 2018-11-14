New Zealand Cup hero Thefixer is staying home — not just from the Inter Dominions in Australia but from Addington tomorrow too.



Trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen were expected to decide yesterday between the Inter Dominion series which begins in Victoria on December 1 and starting Tuesday's NZ Cup winner in the NZ Free-For-All at Addington tomorrow. In the end, they decided on neither.



"He was a tired horse, as you might expect, after the Cup and the best thing for him now is an easy time," said Purdon.

"So we will let him miss the free-for-all and while we thought about the Inters I don't think he needs to be part of that series just yet.

"So he will stay here, get ready for the Auckland Cup (December 31) and if we decided to go to Aussie later it will be more likely to target a one off race, like a Hunter Cup."

A similar northern programme also beckons stablemate Dream About Me, who finished third in the Cup and will miss both tomorrow and the Inter Dominion to be aimed at the Queen of Hearts at Alexandra Park on December 14 and then the Auckland Cup, which she won two years ago. "If she wins the Queen of Hearts it has the bonus of qualifying her for the Ladyship Mile in Sydney later in the summer," explains Purdon.

"I watched the Cup video again and saw just how hard she tried on Tuesday. She went great but I don't want to back her up."

The All Stars, who won a remarkable eight races from nine they contested on Tuesday, are still likely to have Inter Dominion runners headed by Cruz Bromac with others like Spankem and All U Need Is Faith also possible chances.

But while impressive intermediate grade pacer Turn It Up has been thrown into the big time in the $200,000 Free-For-All tomorrow he is a very unlikely Inter Dominion contender.

Cup runner-up Tiger Tara has again been savaged by the draw for the free-for-all, drawing the outside of the gate at barrier nine while the big winner was Jack's Legend with barrier one.

Tuesday's group one trot hero Speeding Spur has secured his second perfect draw of the week in the $300,000 Dominion, New Zealand's richest trot in which he will start from barrier four.

That is made even more fortuitous by the fact most of the other pre-draw favourites, Marcoola, Great Things Happen, Kyvalley Blur and Temporale, have drawn the second line, suggesting they will all be giving Speeding Spur a start.

Woodlands NZ Mobile Pace FFA

1.

X9226 Jack's Legend (1) Zachary Butcher $10.50 $2.40

2. 1X111 Turn It Up (2) Mark Purdon $3.00 $1.30

3. 1X123 Pat's Delight (3) $6.50 $2.05

4. 4X331 Spankem (4) Tim Williams $10.00 $2.90

5. 15409 Letspendanitetogetha (5) Jim Curtin $61.00 $9.00

6. 70144 Cruz Bromac (6) Natalie Rasmussen $8.00 $2.30

7. X6135 Eamon Maguire (7) Blair Orange $23.00 $5.00

8. 22990 A G's White Socks (8) $51.00 $9.00

9. 21122 Tiger Tara (9) Todd McCarthy $2.60 $1.20

10. 43330 Alta Orlando (U1) John Dunn $37.00 $6.50