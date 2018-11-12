Ryan Fox remains the leading Kiwi, despite Danny Lee's leap in the men's world golf rankings.

Lee surged 43 places to 90th after finishing second at the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The 28-year-old's second place sees him leap to 10th on the FedEx Cup ladder, after he had already claimed finishes of 10th, 33rd and 41st in a strong start to his 2018-2019 campaign.

The top finish will almost certainly see him retain his PGA Tour card for next season, while also earning him $NZ1,155,000.

Fox has dropped two places in the world rankings to 88th.