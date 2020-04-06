The Herald looks back at the All Whites' undefeated World Cup campaign in South Africa in 2010.

Michael Brown, who covered the tournament for the Herald, called the the All Whites' achievement "one of the most wonderful rides in New Zealand sports history".

Here's how it unfolded.

Qualification

The All Whites qualified for South Africa following a tense home and away playoff against Bahrain.

Qualification was sealed after a dramatic 1-0 home win in front of a capacity 35,000 crowd at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Rory Fallon's 45th-minute header and a sensational penalty save from goalkeeper Mark Paston was enough to send the All Whites to their second World Cup, their first since 1982.



The All Whites celebrate Rory Fallon's goal during their 1-0 win over Bahrain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Wellington on 14 November 2009. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The draw

The pools were drawn at a glitzy event in Cape Town on December 5, 2009, which was opened with a video message from Nelson Mandela.

At 7.34am (NZT), the All whites pool was announced. The team's fixtures were:

Tuesday, June 15, NZ v Slovakia, at Rustenburg

Monday, June 21, NZ v Italy, at Nelspruit

Friday, June 25, NZ v Paraguay, at Johannesburg



Game One: All Whites v Slovakia

Game two: All Whites v Italy

The All Whites were buoyed by the result against Slovakia, but they faced a formidable foe in their next match - reigning World Cup champions Italy. Prime Minister John Key was in the stands in Nelspruit to watch the team hold the Italians to a 1-1 draw, a result he described as "just sensational".

All Whites v Paraguay

Almost unbelievably, the All Whites went into their third pool game with a genuine chance of qualifying for the second round of the tournament. The formula was simple - win and progress. They couldn't quite do it, but managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw to come away from the tournament with an unbeaten record.