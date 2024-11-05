Kiwi Garth Barfoot was the oldest competitor to cross the line at this year’s New York Marathon, going better than his colossal effort in 2023.
At 88, the Kiwi businessman - who is the patriarch of real estate company Barfoot & Thompson - ticked off the 42.2km through the streets of the Big Apple in 11 hours, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
Last year, at the tender age of 87, Barfoot had attempted to get through the same event but was forced to tap out of the race two-thirds of the way through due to conditions.
“I wasn’t enjoying it, it was getting colder,” Barfoot told the Herald at the time. “It’s winter, early spring and once the sun goes down it gets quite cold.”
He said he usually prepares for morning races and he didn’t bring the right clothes to run in the evening.