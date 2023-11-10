Voyager 2023 media awards
How Kiwi businessman Garth Barfoot became the New York City Marathon’s oldest ever competitor

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
The Director of Barfoot & Thompson is about to turn 81, Laura McGoldrick finds out his secret.

It was hard for Garth Barfoot to feel dismayed when failing to complete the New York City Marathon because he broke an event record in the process.

On Monday, the Aucklander became the oldest ever

