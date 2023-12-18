Rieko Ioane thanks fans after winning the quarter-final against Ireland in Paris. Photosport

Rieko Ioane thanks fans after winning the quarter-final against Ireland in Paris. Photosport

In part three of a three-part series, NZME’s stable of sports journalist reflect on the year that has passed.

Today, they’ve been asked to reflect on their favourite sporting moment of 2023.

Michael Burgess: One beautiful moment at Warriors v Knights

It wasn’t a try, a goal, a pass, a tackle or a catch. It was a spontaneous eruption of joy, the kind rarely seen at New Zealand sporting events.

Around 6pm on 16th September, just after the final whistle in the NRL elimination final between the Warriors and Newcastle, the entire 26,000 strong crowd burst into song, chanting the lyrics of the team victory anthem.

It had been an epic win, with the added mystery of Shaun Johnson’s participation, off the back of an epic season. The campaign had captured the imagination in an almost unprecedented way – reaching a new fanbase across the nation – and the connection between the supporters and their team was symbolised beautifully in that moment.

The Warriors enjoyed 17 wins in 2023 and scored a ton of memorable tries – but that episode was unforgettable.

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors acknowledges the crowd during the NRL elimination final match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Alderson: Foxy at the Masters, his first visit to Augusta

Watching footage of Ryan Fox’s first visit to golf’s Masters.

The pride on dad Grant’s face and mum Adele wiping away tears of joy made for compelling viewing after making their maiden trip up Magnolia Lane.

“This is the boyhood dream come true and we’re here to see it… amazing,” Grant reflected.

The aura of Augusta is not to everyone’s taste, but the sense of achievement was palpable in a family of renowned sporting pedigree on both sides across three generations.

Added to this was the esprit de corps captured between Fox and the group of old schoolmates he invited to stay with him in a nearby rental. One, introduced as Phil McCracken, spoke about the thrill of “making the cut” for the trip as they milled around sipping beers and savouring Fox’s tongmaster toil on the steaks and sausages with some token salad on the side.

Authentic, astute and articulate, Fox is an athlete getting a return on investment for being such an affable interviewee irrespective of success or disappointment as he rose through the ranks. His career is poised to reach new heights on the PGA Tour, but it’s hard to imagine him as anything but grounded.

Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks up the 13th fairway with his caddie, Dean Smith at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Pine: Holding off the Irish - the All Blacks beating Ireland

The final minutes of the All Blacks’ quarter-final win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup.

The commitment, discipline and pure heart shown by the AB’s to repel 37 phases of desperate Irish attack was extraordinary.

Never have I wanted us to win a game of rugby as much as I wanted us to win that one; never have I celebrated so hard than when we did; never have I been prouder to be an All Blacks fan.

Brothers Jordie Barrett and Beauden Barrett after winning the World Cup Quarter Final match over Ireland. Photo / Photosport.

Will Toogood: Izzy’s knockout

Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to reclaim his UFC middleweight title off the man who took it from him.

I think this moment is the hardest I’ve ever yelled at a television screen, which is a pretty long list. Adesanya was in trouble, up against the cage and Pereira looked like he was going to make it 2-0 against his old foe.

Then, a massive right from Adesanya rocked Pereira, he followed with a second right hand and finally a left uppercut that sent the champion sprawling. I almost expected a text message from my neighbour asking if everything was alright, such was the noise emanating from my living room.

Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira. Photo / Getty Images

Luke Kirkness: King James breaks record

On February 7, 2023, LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record .

It happened against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a stepback jump shot, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s four-decade-old record of 38,387 points. James broke the record with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter. The Lakers crowd went berserk.

The significance of this achievement goes beyond the scoreboard; it speaks to the enduring power of hard work, self-care, and the human spirit. James, now in his 21st season (20th at the time) at the age of 38, defies the conventional wisdom that athletes inevitably decline with age.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Photo / AP

Cameron McMillan: Black Caps beating England in two different ways

It was an all-time classic. Which is probably over-used too much these days.

The memory of the tense final moments at the Basin Reserve test with Neil Wagner charging in towards James Anderson with the visitors needing just two runs for a series victory will live on for a long time. Caught behind, test over. Just one run in it. One run!

Even better was that New Zealand won after being asked to follow-on - just the fourth team to do so.

Test cricket is the best. Beating England at any sport is also the best.

It was almost as sweet when the two sides met at the ODI World Cup opener. Much was made of the rematch of the 2019 final but while the Basin Reserve test was, like Lord’s 2019, decided by the the barest of margins, the clash at Narendra Modi Stadium was an outright thrashing. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra both hit unbeaten tons in a 273-run partnership for the second wicket which delivered a brilliant opening blow to the defending champions.

Chris Rattue: The Saint of Second Chances

My sporting highlight of the year came in the form of a baseball film: The Saint of Second Chances. It was much more than just a baseball film. No plot spoilers here though.

There were plenty of magic moments at Mt Smart Stadium, home to the NRL’s Warriors.

The highlight: being there to witness Shaun ‘Magic’ Johnson walk around in front of the stands as his Warriors teammates completed their brilliant playoff victory over the Newcastle Knights.

The crowd rose to their hero, a moment of real theatre not often seen in Kiwi sport.

There is a real connection between the Warriors and their fans, epitomised in the way the crowd has adopted the team chant and propelled the ‘Up The Wahs’ catchcry into headlines.

It’s a great atmosphere out there. Sections of the Mt Smart crowd really let their hair down.

I was there when this mad Warriors ride began in 1995, a never-to-be-forgotten inaugural season.

Those high-profile good times, and the big crowds, did not last long.

The signs are much more promising this time – the support has a much more genuine feel.

Bonnie Jansen: When Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map

My magic moment of 2023 has to be when the sports world and pop culture collided. Which of course is when singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce became an item.

The well-known singer’s fame in the last few years has been monumental... as has Kelce’s in his own field.

Kelce’s a professional football player, specifically a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). He gained recognition for his achievements on the football field, including being a key player for the Chiefs and earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. Of course, Kelce’s fame and recognition are primarily a result of his accomplishments and contributions to the sport of football, rather than any connection to Swift’s influence in the music industry - there’s no denying his relationship with the pop star brought his profile to new heights. Here’s how the numbers look since dating rumours sparked in September:

An average of 27 million viewers watched the Chiefs and Jets game on October 1st, Swift’s second time attending a game.

There was a 63 per cent increase between female viewership between the ages of 18 and 49 during the Chiefs and Bears game September 24.

There was a 400 per cent increase in sales of Kelce’s jersey.

On September 25 Kelce’s Instagram following increased by 250,000.

He gained more followers than the NFL’s top 100 players combined.

As Swift started attending matches, online searches for the Chiefs tripled.

The idea that “Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map” is a trend ‘Swifties’ are teasing American football fans with on social media... and it’s become quite the novelty.

Some even dressed up as the idea for Halloween.

The response of Kelce’s fans is annoyance, laughable confusion and shock. But for Kelce, he’s there for the banter – perhaps even believing the concept himself.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty. Photo / GC Images

Christopher Reive: Izzy’s win and celebration

Israel Adesanya’s saga against Brazilian foe Alex Pereira was like something from a video game: Pereira the final boss who, on the verge of being beaten, kept sending Adesanya back to level up and try again later.

Their meeting at UFC 287 in Miami in April was the fourth in their story – and Pereira held a 3-0 record (two in kickboxing, one in MMA) over Adesanya with a questionable decision followed by two stoppages. The two stoppages came in fights Adesanya was likely winning on the scorecards before Pereira found his shot. Going into this bout after losing his UFC middleweight title to Pereira last November, Adesanya said he knew it was probably his last chance at the Brazilian.

He had an intense energy about him all fight week. It was a moment charged with high stakes and overflowing with emotion, and Adesanya made it his with a definitive second-round knockout – and a celebration so good it has since been adopted by athletes in several other sports.

“I hope every one of you behind the screen or in this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life,” he said afterwards, his post-fight speech taking the moment to a whole other level.







