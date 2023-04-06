Masters live: Ryan Fox steady as Tiger Woods rides rollercoaster

Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / AP

Norway’s Viktor Hovland has raced to the early first round lead at the Masters at 7-under par through 15 holes on an 81-degree day at Augusta National.

Hovland is one of 29 golfers under par with the afternoon groups just underway.

He has seven career wins but has never won at major, eagled the par-5 second hole to gain some early momentum and followed with birdies at Nos. 6, 8, 9 11 and 13 to record a 31 on the front nine.

Hovland is playing in the same threesome with Tiger Woods, who is five shots back at 2 over.

Woods recovers after rough start

Tiger Woods opened his 25th Masters with a par on the first hole while playing in front of a huge crowd, many stacked rows deep standing on tippy toes hoping to catch a glimpse of the generational star.

Even before Woods took to the course, fans flocked to see him on the practice tee.

The five-time champion is now 47 and admitted earlier this week he’s not sure how many more Masters tournaments he has in him.

Woods, who walks with noticeable limp at times, is still recovering from a car crash in suburban Los Angeles where he crushed bones so badly in his legs that doctors contemplated amputation.

Woods has only played in one PGA Tour event this year, the Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 45th place at 1-under 283. He last won the Masters in 2019.

Woods’ round has been somewhat of a roller-coaster as he fell to three-under after seven holes before recovering somewhat with birdies on 8 and 15. A bogey on 11 left the superstar at one over after 17 holes.

Ryan Fox starts steady

Meanwhile Ryan Fox, playing in his first Masters tournament, has posted a steady first half to his opening round.

Five pars from five holes, followed by a bogey on the sixth and a birdie on the eighth, has the Kiwi sitting in a tie for 29th place at this early stage of the tournament.

Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters

Zalatoris became the second golfer to withdraw from the tournament on Thursday after leaving the course minutes before his tee time. This time, it is due to a back injury.

He also withdrew from the WGC-Dell Match Play with a stomach bug and said he felt great heading into the Masters, even though he lost seven pounds due to the illness.

Top of the Leaderboard

Leaderboard:

Hovland (-7)

Rahm (-6)

T3. Scott (-5)

T3. Young (-5)

T3. Koepka (-5)

T5. Lowry, -4 (68)

T6. Burns (-4)

T6. Schauffele (-4)

T6. Bennett (-4)

T10. Niemann (-3)

T10. Thomas (-3)