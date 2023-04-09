Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira in the second round at UFC 287. Photo / Getty Images

When Israel Adesanya’s career is over, no victory will be as sweet as this one.

After losing his UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira last November, Adesanya took it right back with a second-round knockout.

It’s not the fact he won his title back, or that he scored a spectacular knockout that drew the widest of smiles from the Nigerian-Kiwi as he stood triumphant in the octagon, but who it was against.

Adesanya had previously been unable to get the better of Pereira in three attempts - twice in kickboxing and once under the UFC umbrella. Two of those losses had come by stoppage.

But as he has shown throughout his career, Adesanya is not one to back down from a challenge. As a champion, he always sought the hardest fights and after losing the belt by stoppage, he was ready to get right back in there against arguably the heaviest hitter in the division.

There was a different aura to Adesanya leading into the bout; a more determined approach as he constantly said this was his last chance at Pereira. He donned a dog collar for most of the week ahead of the fight, in reference to the 2005 film Unleashed, in which a man has been trained as a human attack dog weapon who attacks when his collar has been taken off. Essentially, he made his intentions clear.

“I’m coming for his head,” he told the Herald leading into the fight.

Whether it was his last chance or not, the 33-year-old did not miss his opportunity.

In a tense fight between two high-level strikers, it was a strong right hand with his back against the wall that did the damage for Adesanya; stunning his Brazilian counterpart before he sent Pereira to the canvas with a two-punch combination and landed one more strong right hand to shut the lights off.

“They say revenge is sweet, and if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth. You already know, this is f***ing sweet,” Adesanya said.

“Alex is a great champion, no matter what. He will always be a great champion, but he lost the belt tonight. In his story, I’m the antagonist, In his story I’m the bad guy. But tonight it’s my story. History.

“I told (Alex) just before ‘thank you for all you’ve done, thank you for beating me’, because beating me, he made me a better fighter and a better person. In this camp, I didn’t f*** around...I stayed on the grind, and I put myself through it.”